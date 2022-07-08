Two allegedly undocumented foreigners were detained by INM staff at the Merida airport

Agents from the National Migration Institute detected two undocumented people, allegedly Cubans, who were seeking to travel outside of Mérida, for which they were detained.

Personnel from the National Institute of Migration (INM) detained on Friday, July 8th, a couple between 30 and 35 years of age at the Mérida International Airport.

One of the detainees wore a white cap, a white shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, while the young woman wore a blue blouse, a black handbag, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Until now, they do not know where they intended to travel because they were detected in the last waiting room, about to board either Volaris flight 573 or VivaAerobus flight 4282 apparently, flights that left at 08:00. and 08:15, respectively, to Mexico City and Monterrey.

Immigration authorities at the Mérida airport remained totally secretive regarding the reason for the arrest of the couple, presumably of Cuban nationality.

Unofficially, it was said that they were detained for not having their immigration documents in order.

