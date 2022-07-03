Tropical storm in the Atlantic could become a hurricane

Of the two tropical storms and one disturbance in the Atlantic region Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center forecasts one to become a hurricane, one to dissipate by Monday, July 4th, and one to become nothing more than it is right now.

Tropical Storm Colin

At the 11 a.m. update, Tropical Storm Colin, with its 40 mph sustained winds, was about five miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, moving northeast at about 7 mph. The tropical storm force winds extended about 80 miles from the storm’s center.

The storm’s strength isn’t expected to change much before expected dissipation by Monday, July 4th. Flash flooding from rains is possible in North Carolina. “Life-threatening” surf and rip current conditions are possible also all along the Carolina coast.

Folks south of Little River, South Carolina are no longer under a tropical storm warning. If you’re in Pamlico Sound or north of Little River and south of Duck, North Carolina, you’re still under a tropical storm warning

“A slightly faster northeast to east-northeast motion is expected during the next day or two,” the NHC’s 11 a.m. forecast said. “On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday morning, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.”

The 11 a.m. July 2 forecast track for Tropical Storm Colin

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Like Colin, Bonnie brings 40 mph sustained winds. Bonnie’s about 65 miles south of Managua, Nicaragua and 140 miles northwest of Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica and moving west at 15 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend 70 mph from its center.

The governments of Nicaragua and Costa Rica have ended the tropical storm warnings for their Caribbean coasts. People from Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica to the borders with Nicaragua and Honduras remain under tropical storm warning. People along the Pacific coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico should watch Bonnie’s progress.

“A turn to the west-northwest is expected tonight, and that motion should continue for the next several days,” the NHC 11 a.m. update said. “Bonnie is expected to move away from Nicaragua and parallel to the coasts of Central America and southern Mexico for the next several days.

“Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, after which Bonnie is expected to become a hurricane.”

The 11 a.m. July 2 forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bonnie

Disturbance No. 1

This is a tropical wave bringing wind, rain and thunderstorms to the Windward Islands and the eastern part of the Caribbean Sea. The chance of formation into a cyclone over the next five days is only 10%.

