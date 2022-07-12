Tourist lose control of SUV and end up in the undergrowth on the Mérida-Tetiz highway

The driver of a Toyota SUV lost control and ended up in the jungle while driving on the Mérida-Tetiz highway on Sunday, July 10.

The sixty-year-old driver from the State of Mexico, after visiting the paradisiacal port of Celestún, wanted to visit the other port of Sisal together with his wife aboard the RAV4 unit with license plate number 36F628 from the State of Morelos.

However, the heavy rain that fell at that time around 5 in the afternoon, made it lose visibility, and a few meters from the Tetiz-Hunucmá junction, the tires skidded until they lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the undergrowth of this section where numerous road accidents are recorded.

Agents of the Municipal Police of Hunucmá helped the couple to get out of the car since the side airbags of both the driver and the passenger were activated.

The woman who was traveling as a passenger had a slight injury to her right wrist, and she was treated by unit 21-L of the Ministry of Public Security, but she was not hers, and it was necessary for her to be transferred to a hospital.

