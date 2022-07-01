The Wall Street Journal says human trafficking is “Big Business”

Migrant-trafficking networks, with smugglers known as coyotes, have grown from a cottage industry to operations linked to drug gangs.
The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S.—such as the 53 who died after being left in a truck in San Antonio—has grown quickly with more illegal immigration and stronger links between smugglers and organized crime, according to U.S. and Mexican officials.
Migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador pay an estimated $1.7 billion a year to smugglers known as coyotes, according to a 2021 United Nations study. By far the biggest users of coyotes are Guatemalans.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE BY José de Córdoba AND Juan Montes ON THE WSJ
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Baby girl born in SSP ambulance
An ambulance from the Ministry of.
-
Alert in Tizimín as the number of Covid cases in children skyrockets
Most Tizimileños have relaxed their sanitary.
-
US authorities will stop honoring expired passports as of July 1st
The US State Department will no.
-
US Supreme Court’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ ruling puts immigration policy in the hands of voters
In the very last decision of its.
-
Renan Barrera Concha participated in the Local Economy panel “Economic Growth of Yucatan”
Merida Municipal President, Renan Barrera Concha,.
-
“From Seoul to Mérida” an exhibition featuring the best of two regions
From South Korea, through the Panama.
-
US drilling plans may exclude all waters beyond Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Interior Department has recommended.
-
Google’s Woolaroo will translate Maya and other indigenous languages
In order to help preserve and.
-
Yucatan Human Rights Commission invites people over 60 to participate in a writing contest
The Human Rights Commission of the.
-
US Supreme Court says the Biden administration can put an end to the ‘Remain In Mexico’ immigration policy
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that.
Leave a Comment