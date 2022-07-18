The “Nuestra Señora del Carmen” Sport Fishing Tournament was held in Quintana Roo

As part of the activities that rescue traditions and customs during this 2022 Carmen Fair, promoted by the municipal president. Lili Campos, this Sunday the “Nuestra Señora del Carmen” Sport Fishing Tournament took place in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- According to the statement, the organization of this tournament was in charge of the municipal authorities in Caribe beach, in front of the Fundadores Park, in Playa.

32 boats with fishermen from various cooperatives such as Pesquera Xaman-Ha, Turística Mar Caribe, Turística Playa del Carmen, Puerto Aventuras, Cozumel and Puerto Morelos went out to sea.

This tournament is part of the Playense tradition initiated by the first founders and has been taking place for more than 40 years, which has been highlighted by the participation of fishermen from various parts of the Republic.

