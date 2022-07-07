The Marvel Comics “Heroes and Villains” collection arrives in Mérida

The “Marvel Heroes and Villains” collection has arrived in Merida with 20 original figures, there are 10 heroes and 10 villains.

Each action figure has its own base that allows it to maintain the attack posture. In addition, it includes a booklet with curious facts about the character and a short story.

Every Thursday, starting on July 14, for $260 pesos you can get one of the 20 figures plus a book from your nearest newspaper street vendor.

Or if you prefer, you can request the complete collection at home at no additional cost by calling: 9993 41 07 00 ext. 1151.

Here is the release schedule so you don’t miss any:

Hulk: July 14

Thanos: July 21

Iron Man: July 28

Ultron: August 4

Captain America: August 11

Red Skull: August 18

Spider-Man: August 25

Green Goblin: September 1

Thor: September 8

Loki: September 15

Black Panther: September 22

Klaw: September 29

Star Lord: October 6

Ronan: October 13

Black Widow: October 20

Taskmaster: October 27

Ant-Man: November 3

Yellow Jacket: November 10

Captain Marvel: November 17

Giant Skrull: November 24

Next Thursday, July 14, the most book figure of Hulk will be available.

