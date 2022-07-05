Taxi driver murdered in Ticul, Yucatan

After the discovery of the lifeless body of a man, a large police mobilization was recorded in Ticul, Yucatan.
(SSP).-A police report says that in the Plan Chac Pozo 8 area, in Ticul, a taxi driver that was identified as Mariano would have been taken from his vehicle and later killed with a knife or machete.
Also, it is pointed out that the event was reported to the authorities around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, by people who had found the body, which shows signs of violence.
State and municipal police patrols arrived at the scene, as well as the Investigation Police, to clarify what happened and what was the motive for this alleged homicide.
