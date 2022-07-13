Starbucks is permanently closing 16 locations around the US due to “challenging incidents”

Starbucks is permanently closing 16 locations around the US by the end of July, The Wall Street Journal first reported.
“After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider. The incidents that workers have reported involve customers and other members of the public using drugs in the stores.
The company said that the closures are to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees, reiterating the message in a letter that Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, the senior VPs of US operations at Starbucks, sent to employees on July 11. The company also gives local leaders the authority to close bathrooms, reduce seating, and take other measures to keep conditions safe for employees.
“We look forward to continuing to serve these local communities and encourage our customers to visit us at our other stores in these areas, which can be found on the Starbucks App or Starbucks Store Locator,” the spokesperson said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Four Mexican nationals arrested for 5,000 kilos of meth seizure at the border
Four residents of Tijuana, Baja California,.
-
Australian woman was asked if she’d recently had an abortion a the US-Canada border
An Australian woman traveling through the.
-
Four American tourists die in a fatal accident on the Kinchil-Celestún road
A deadly collision was recorded at.
-
Amid a tense relationship, president Joe Biden meets with AMLO at the White House
Mexico on Tuesday pledged to spend.
-
During meeting with AMLO, Joe Biden calls immigration crisis a ‘hemispheric challenge’
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
-
Amid US outreach, Venezuela jails 3 Americans
Three Americans were quietly jailed in.
-
Mauricio Vila visits patients at the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” hospital
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan,.
-
first full-color pic of the universe taken by James Webb Space Telescope
The first image from NASA’s James Webb.
-
Foul smell keeps tourists away from the Campeche Malecón
Residents of Campeche are asking the.
-
Universal Nature Festival 2022: harmonizing the people of Playa del Carmen
The Universal Nature Festival 2022 allowed.
Leave a Comment