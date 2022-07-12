Sea lions chase away beachgoers in Southern California (Watch Video)

A video showing sea lions chasing beachgoers away from their spot on a Southern California beach has gone viral, serving as a reminder to give the animals their space.
The video appears to show curious sunbathers approaching two sea lions lounging near rocks at La Jolla Cove in San Diego. The creatures start charging toward the people, most of whom run away frantically.
The sea lions finally make their way into the water, where swimmers were forced to dodge the escape, according to the video.
“I started recording because it was really funny to watch for me, because to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions,” Charlianne Yeyna, who recorded the video, told the local press.
She added: “The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach, and I was just watching them. And this woman got really close to them, like 4 feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody.”
Yeyna said she saw plenty of signs asking beachgoers to stay a safe distance from seals and sea lions in their natural habitat.
Last year, the San Diego city leadership posted additional signs reminding people to keep away from wild animals.
“Like, they are still wild animals, and you need to give them their space,” Yeyna said. “I think that this shows that they are not to be messed with.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Universal Nature Festival 2022: harmonizing the people of Playa del Carmen
The Universal Nature Festival 2022 allowed.
-
Tourist lose control of SUV and end up in the undergrowth on the Mérida-Tetiz highway
The driver of a Toyota SUV.
-
Mexican president Lopez Obrador is welcomed by Vicepresident Kamala Harris in the White House
The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
AMLO arrives in Washington D.C. to meet with Joe Biden
López Obrador said he plans to.
-
1,500 square miles of the Amazon rainforest have been deforested so far in 2022
In the first half of this.
-
Gas station in Cancun, the most expensive nationwide
Cancún, Quintana Roo, was pointed out.
-
Octopus fishing season begins August 1st in Yucatan
The national counselor of the National.
-
CDC study finds glyphosate, an ingredient found in weedkillers is present in 80% of urine samples
More than 80% of urine samples.
-
The body of an infant was found in an empty lot in Oxkutxcab, Yucatan
The FGE Yucatan conducts investigations after.
-
Leaders of Merida business chambers fully support the new electric carriages
Leaders of business chambers and civil.
Leave a Comment