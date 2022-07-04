Renán Barrera present at the anniversary of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve

Within the framework of the 29th anniversary of the creation of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, Merida Municipal President, Renan Barrera, stressed that given the current growth of the city of Mérida, the preservation of the ecosystems that exist within this protected area fulfills a fundamental role in the regulation of temperature and the water cycle.

“The ecosystems within the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve are reservoirs of species and banks of genetic information, they provide essential ecosystem services such as clean water, carbon storage, temperature mitigation, soil stabilization, and also preserve our cultural and historical heritage,” he said.

He pointed out that decreeing areas subject to ecological conservation, such as the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, allows the establishment of protected natural areas to preserve the natural, cultural, social, and historical heritage; which is why it is necessary to have an agency that operates and manages the territory and that has a basic budget, as well as a management program that is the instrument of regulation and planning of the territory.

Regarding the work that is currently being carried out in the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, the mayor reported that systematic monitoring of biodiversity is constantly carried out, which is an important support for the fulfillment of the objectives related to conservation since it allows knowing about the biodiversity and the state of their populations, as well as early detection of potential threats.

“We are developing a Geographic and Environmental Information System, supported by tools and applications based on geographic information systems and satellite information, which is allowing us to increase complex spatial analyses”, the mayor concluded.

