Remodeling of the Progreso Traditional Malecón completed

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal handed over the works for the third stage of the construction and remodeling of the Progreso Traditional Malecón.
(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- With an investment of 26 million pesos, this point has a better and renewed image for the enjoyment of locals and visitors, with a more comfortable and modern place for a healthy coexistence that contributes to boosting the economy and jobs.
Vila Dosal carried out the ribbon cutting and the unveiling of the inaugural plaque and a tour to verify the third stage of this important work that began in 2020 and was divided into three stages to delivering it completed in a timely manner for the benefit of more of 61,553 inhabitants of the port, which will attract a greater number of visitors that translates into a source of jobs and encourages the dynamics of the local economy.
Progreso has received a historic boost to its local economy and continues generating the jobs that Yucatecan families need with the investment of more than 25 million pesos to improve the drinking water infrastructure, the donation of garbage collection trucks, the repaving of more than 33 kilometers of streets in conjunction with the City Council and the delivery of ambulances and patrol cars for the security of the municipality.
With an investment of more than 100 million pesos in works with the federal government in the remodeling of the parks of the Chicxulub, Chuburná, and Chelem communities, the construction of the Crater Museum through an investment of more than 70 million pesos, the recent remodeling of the Malecón de Progreso and the House of Culture.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fifteen sea turtle nests are detected every day in Yucatan
The Ministry of Development indicated that.
-
Alejandro Moreno, national leader of the PRI, is detained at the Mexico City Airport
Alejandro Moreno, national leader of the.
-
Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis one year after a nationwide protest
One year after the largest protests.
-
Thousands march in Washington DC demanding abortion rights
The Women’s March organization rallied on.
-
Chichén Itzá was the most visited archaeological zone in June at the national level
The recovery of the tourism sector.
-
Billionaire Elon Musk backs out of US$44 billion Twitter purchase deal
Elon Musk announced Friday that he.
-
Progreso will have its own control, communication, and video surveillance center
The new Control, Communication, and Video.
-
AMLO calls Texas Governor Greg Abbott immoral
Andres Manuel López Obrador is urging.
-
Oldest Mexican Ex-President Luis Echeverría dies at 100
Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria, who.
-
How GOP candidates are using ‘dangerous’ language
A number of GOP candidates have spent hundreds.
Leave a Comment