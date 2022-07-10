Remodeling of the Progreso Traditional Malecón completed

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal handed over the works for the third stage of the construction and remodeling of the Progreso Traditional Malecón.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- With an investment of 26 million pesos, this point has a better and renewed image for the enjoyment of locals and visitors, with a more comfortable and modern place for a healthy coexistence that contributes to boosting the economy and jobs.

Vila Dosal carried out the ribbon cutting and the unveiling of the inaugural plaque and a tour to verify the third stage of this important work that began in 2020 and was divided into three stages to delivering it completed in a timely manner for the benefit of more of 61,553 inhabitants of the port, which will attract a greater number of visitors that translates into a source of jobs and encourages the dynamics of the local economy.

Progreso has received a historic boost to its local economy and continues generating the jobs that Yucatecan families need with the investment of more than 25 million pesos to improve the drinking water infrastructure, the donation of garbage collection trucks, the repaving of more than 33 kilometers of streets in conjunction with the City Council and the delivery of ambulances and patrol cars for the security of the municipality.

With an investment of more than 100 million pesos in works with the federal government in the remodeling of the parks of the Chicxulub, Chuburná, and Chelem communities, the construction of the Crater Museum through an investment of more than 70 million pesos, the recent remodeling of the Malecón de Progreso and the House of Culture.

