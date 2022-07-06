Public Security officer seriously injured with a machete in the south of Merida

A police officer from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) was seriously injured and four people were arrested after a fight between residents of Mérida’s Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood on Monday, July 4th.

The events occurred on Monday, July 4th, around midnight in a property located on Calle 50-A between 157 and 159, in the aforementioned neighborhood, where a family reunion was taking place when suddenly, the brawl began.

Among those involved was an agent of the SSP, who was on his day off, and ended up seriously injured with a machete wound to the head, that resulted in a detachment of the scalp, he was also injured in the arm, leg, and back.

Witnesses to the bloody fight called the 911 emergency number to ask for help, so officers of the SSP arrived at the site, and seeing that one of his colleagues was injured, they immediately requested the intervention of an ambulance.

Several people involved in the brawl, under the influence of alcohol, reacted against the police officers, for which three men and one woman were arrested.

Paramedics responded to the call and provided first aid to the injured officer, however, due to his serious health condition, he was immediately transferred to the hospital.

So far, the policeman’s state of health has been reported as delicate and he was made available to the Internal Affairs Unit, as were the policemen who took part in the operation, as part of the protocols to analyze their procedures.

The State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) are working in a coordinated manner to clarify the facts.

Similarly, for legal proceedings, the officer and the detainees remained at the disposal of the ministerial authorities.

