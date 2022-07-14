Progreso received over 72,000 cruise passengers in the first quarter of the year

With more than 72 thousand cruise passengers, Puerto Progreso is consolidated as the second destination with the highest influx in the first four months of 2022

During the first quarter of the year, the number of cruise passengers arriving at the ports of the Yucatan Peninsula exceeded the port flow registered in the Pacific. In fact, the number of passengers entering through the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean has doubled the number of travelers who arrived on the Pacific coast, according to data from the Secretariats of Tourism (Sectur) and the Navy (Semar).

Likewise, 800,596 tourists have arrived in the 10 ports on seven states of the Pacific coast, in a total of 454 berths (1,763 people per cruise); while in the Yucatan Peninsula, in which there are four ports that registered activity in the three states that comprise it, one million, 614 thousand, 702 visitors arrived, which represents a total of 794 arrivals (2,034 travelers per vessel).

In this context, both nationally and on the Peninsula, Quintana Roo is the state with the two ports registering the highest flow of cruise ships, from January to May of this year. Cozumel had 498 arrivals, in which more than one million cruise passengers arrived, which represents 2,045 people per boat; Mahahual is second with 251 boats arrived with 523,197 tourists; that is, 2,084 people per cruise.

Then, during the same period, in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, 41 ocean liners docked with 72,684 passengers, which represents 1,773 in each one; finally, in Seybaplaya, Campeche, four ships arrived with 204 tourists; or 51 per ship. It should be noted that this port only registered activity in January, according to data from Sectur.

To date, not all ports are receiving ships; as shown by Sectur’s cruise activity data; however, the port movement of the Yucatan Peninsula has managed to exceed the cumulative total of cruise passengers and arrivals at the national level registered in 2021; the period in which one million, 486 thousand, 790 tourists and 833 arrivals were recorded in 11 ports (four from the Gulf-Caribbean and seven from the Pacific).

Now, it must be put into context that these figures show how, gradually, cruise ships have been reactivated in the main tourist ports of the country, because until June 2021, the landing sites of the territory were not receiving ships due to the restrictions of mobility and social distancing that were implemented in various parts of the world, derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, from June to December 2021, Cozumel received 652 thousand seven cruise passengers, in 354 vessels; Mahahual registered 337 thousand, 337 travelers, in 184 berths; in the second semester of that year, Puerto Progreso had 51 thousand 24 tourists, in 22 arrivals; while Seybaplaya

it only added 51 visitors who arrived by boat, in the month of November.

