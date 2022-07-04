Progreso celebrates its 151st anniversary

In Puerto Progreso, the holiday season has arrived and a large number of families could be observed along the beach, who took advantage of the end of classes to go to the port to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea.
Although it will be next July 8 when the school calendar officially ends, many Yucatecan families have already started to go on vacation.
Likewise, another reason why the beaches of the port were quite crowded was the activities in the framework of the 151st anniversary of the port of Progreso, which was celebrated in style with an evening by the sea.
The most benefited by this influx are the merchants, restauranteurs, and tourism service providers who reported a rebound in their sales and assured that the holiday season relieves their economy and helps them to survive throughout the rest of the year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
