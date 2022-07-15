Prices of Bimbo bread will go up nationwide starting Monday, July 18

The Mexican brand of bread Bimbo will raise the prices of its products starting Monday, July 18.
This is the result of the pressure on the price of raw materials such as corn, flour, and logistics, caused in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The National Association of Small Merchants (Anpec) confirmed that as of Monday, July 18, there will be an increase in the prices of products from Grupo Bimbo brands such as Wonder, Tía Rosa, Milpa Real, Sanissimo, among others. At the moment Bimbo has not officially confirmed this price increase.
Columnist Jonathan Ruíz Torre wrote on El Financiero that last year, the loaf of Bimbo bread increased by up to 10 pesos. He also pointed out that the company has faced a rise in the prices of corn, wheat, gas, gasoline, and diesel, among other basic products, this in a context in which Mexico reached inflation rates of 7.99 percent according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).
Some Bimbo products that are traditional for Mexican breakfasts and dinners will have substantial increases in their prices in stores, most of them will exceed the amount of 20 or 25 pesos each.
In the presentation of the Package Against Inflation and Charesty (Paquete Contra la Inflación y la Carestía), promoted by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the global vice president of Grupo Bimbo, Liliana Mejía Corona, said on May 4th, that the large loaf of white bread would maintain its price during the next six months. so, on Monday, July 18th, the prices of this type of bread will continue at 34 pesos for the small package and 42 for the large one.
