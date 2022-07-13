One man injured with a gunshot in the south of Merida

An argument between neighbors ended up in a fight and the final result was one person hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and civilians threatening the police.
Merida, Yucatán (July 12th, 2022).- A subject threatened a family with a machete in the area known as Santa Cruz, a “Colonia” on the south side of Mérida.
This neighborhood dispute got rough to the point of a subject threatening the family that lives next to his property with a machete.
Residents called the police, and when they were arresting the suspect, a third individual tried to stop the police officers from detaining him, and the result was one injured with a gunshot when he tried to prevent the police from arresting the aggressor.
According to unofficial information, most of those involved in the brawl were under the influence of alcohol, and possibly other substances.
The events occurred during the evening of Tuesday, July 12th, in the Santa Cruz subdivision, in the south of Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Four Mexican nationals arrested for 5,000 kilos of meth seizure at the border
Four residents of Tijuana, Baja California,.
-
Australian woman was asked if she’d recently had an abortion a the US-Canada border
An Australian woman traveling through the.
-
Four American tourists die in a fatal accident on the Kinchil-Celestún road
A deadly collision was recorded at.
-
Amid a tense relationship, president Joe Biden meets with AMLO at the White House
Mexico on Tuesday pledged to spend.
-
Starbucks is permanently closing 16 locations around the US due to “challenging incidents”
Starbucks is permanently closing 16 locations.
-
During meeting with AMLO, Joe Biden calls immigration crisis a ‘hemispheric challenge’
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
-
Amid US outreach, Venezuela jails 3 Americans
Three Americans were quietly jailed in.
-
Mauricio Vila visits patients at the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” hospital
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan,.
-
first full-color pic of the universe taken by James Webb Space Telescope
The first image from NASA’s James Webb.
-
Foul smell keeps tourists away from the Campeche Malecón
Residents of Campeche are asking the.
Leave a Comment