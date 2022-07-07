New Merida – Guatemala flight will start operating in August

With a frequency of three weekly flights departing from Mérida, in the second week of August, the Mérida – Flores, Guatemala route of the flagship airline of that country TAG Airlines would begin to operate.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.— At a press conference held at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center, tourist authorities and directors of the airline indicated that this new route is added to the one that the same company has been operating since last April, uniting the capital Yucatan with the Guatemalan capital, which consolidates the project to integrate the Mundo Maya region for tourism purposes by streamlining the connection between the archaeological sites of Chichen Itza and Tikal.

The round trip Mérida – Flores will cost 300 US dollars, it will initially be offered in 32-seater planes, but the idea is that in the future it will be operated with aircraft for 75 passengers like those that currently cover the Mérida – Guatemala City route. , which today travel at 80 to 90% of their capacity. To fly to Guatemala, Mexicans do not require a visa, only a passport, and a Covid certificate.

