New electric carriages begin operations in downtown Mérida

On Friday, July 8th, the new electric carriages will begin to operate in downtown Mérida and Paseo de Montejo.

During the presentation event, which was held at the Paseo Montejo Auction Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor Renán Barrera were present. The governor and the mayor indicated that six carriages will operate in this first stage.

The tours will be 40 minutes long and will cost 400 pesos, and the hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The starting points will be from the Casa de Montejo, located on Calle 63 between 60 and 62 del Centro, as well as Paseo de Montejo along Avenida Colón.

During his intervention, the mayor of Mérida pointed out that with these carriages innovation is promoted while respecting Yucatecan traditions and taking care of the environment. He said that this is a great achievement for the municipal government, which is environmentally responsible and takes care of the animals as well.

Meanwhile, the Governor indicated that the drivers already have their licenses to operate.

“Don’t worry, you’re going to see that things are going to go very well for you,” Vila Dosal told the coachmen.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments