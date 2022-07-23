Moto-taxi driver arrested suspect of sexual harassment

Rocío “N”, 21 years old, denounced a Kanasín motorcycle taxi driver for sexual harassment on social networks, the Municipal Police arrested Francisco “N”.
The Kanasín Municipal Police located the alleged sex offender after the report on social networks of a woman who had been inappropriately touched by the driver of a moto taxi in downtown Tizimin on Wednesday, July 20th.
They indicated that the victim offered a description of the facts and identified the license plate of the moto-taxi in which she had been attacked.
With these data, agents of the municipal police corporation took on the task of carrying out surveillance work in different streets of the municipality, and on Calle 75-B (between 66 and 64) of Cerritos de Mulchechén, they located the subject.
Francisco was on board a unit authorized as a moto-taxi with license plate number TRB8R, traveling at excessive speed, for which he was stopped.
The subject was identified as the alleged aggressor and did not have the documents of the vehicle in order, so he was arrested and transferred to the municipal jail for the corresponding purposes, while the moto-taxi was seized by the local authorities.
Corporation personnel invited the alleged victim to file a formal complaint with the corresponding authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is the U.S. reaching a critical moment to contain monkeypox?
On the heels of a public.
-
Another collision on the Mérida-Tetiz highway
Paramedics and Firefighters from the SSP.
-
Merida police officer finds cellphone and returns it to owner
Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July.
-
Woman fires gun inside the Dallas Love Field Airport, she was shot and taken to a hospital
A woman opened fire inside Dallas.
-
Mandy Gutierrez, principal of Robb Elementary School in Texas, was suspended
Mandy Gutierrez, principal of Robb Elementary.
-
Soccer player dies after massive brawl during game in California, USA
A 29-year-old California soccer player has.
-
Judge maintains definitive suspension of Section 5 of the Mayan Train Project
The 1st District Court, based in.
-
Local authorities investigate the alleged finding of a dead man in Merida’s Temozón Norte
Agents of the State Investigative Police.
-
18,000 pediatric Pfizer doses against the Coronavirus arrive in Merida
With the arrival of a new.
-
Three ATMs of the “Va y Ven” new public transport route were vandalized in Mérida
In just 10 days, three intelligent.
Leave a Comment