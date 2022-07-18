More than 20,000 American flamingos arrived in San Crisanto, Yucatan

More than 20,000 American flamingos arrived at the Ciénagas y Manglares State Reserve of the North Coast of Yucatan, with which the nesting season begins.
For the first time in the ejido of San Crisanto, these birds arrive by the thousands since they usually go to Río Lagartos.
Mauricio Vila, governor of the state, has asked to protect them, as they are an important part of our fauna.
The governor declared that they are protecting the nests, so that more of these birds can be born, in conjunction with the Secretariat of Sustainable Development, Semarnat, Profepa, the National Guard, the SSP, the Municipal Police, and the San Crisanto ejido authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Maintenance works were carried out at Pig Beach in Yucalpeten, Yucatan
In order to supervise the maintenance.
-
The beach of Progreso received eight thousand visitors on Sunday, July 17th
Sunday, July 17th was a favorable.
-
Epidemiologist explains why monkeypox should be declared a pandemic
Monkeypox is the latest global public.
-
The “Nuestra Señora del Carmen” Sport Fishing Tournament was held in Quintana Roo
As part of the activities that.
-
Governor VIila Dosal is attending the Farnborough International Fair 2022
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal will continue.
-
Yucatan is consolidating as a trading partner in the Middle East region
As a result of the strong.
-
Almost 600 new Covid cases were registered in one day in the Yucatan
Vaccination against the Coronavirus for children.
-
Mexican Navy honors the fourteen marines who died in helicopter crash
Mexico’s navy has held a ceremony.
-
“Index Week” will be held in Merida from August 2 to 5
To celebrate its 35 years of.
-
Mexico’s environmental authorities foresee 5 years to finish Section 5 of the Maya Train
Due to the magnitude of the.
Leave a Comment