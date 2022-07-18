More than 20,000 American flamingos arrived in San Crisanto, Yucatan

More than 20,000 American flamingos arrived at the Ciénagas y Manglares State Reserve of the North Coast of Yucatan, with which the nesting season begins.

For the first time in the ejido of San Crisanto, these birds arrive by the thousands since they usually go to Río Lagartos.

Mauricio Vila, governor of the state, has asked to protect them, as they are an important part of our fauna.

The governor declared that they are protecting the nests, so that more of these birds can be born, in conjunction with the Secretariat of Sustainable Development, Semarnat, Profepa, the National Guard, the SSP, the Municipal Police, and the San Crisanto ejido authorities.

