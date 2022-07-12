Mexican president Lopez Obrador is welcomed by Vicepresident Kamala Harris in the White House

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), arrived in the capital of the United States, Washington, after a four-hour flight in order to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The president traveled accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, as well as the head of the City Council, Daniel Asaf; It should be remembered that the Mexican ambassador to the US, Estebán Moctezuma Barragán, will not be able to accompany the Mexican Delegation in the White House because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, via translator, sings the praises of Vice President Kamala Harris during his visit to Washington D.C.:— The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2022
“She’s our friend, but also a woman with principles, an intelligent woman, honest, she’s a partisan of equality.” pic.twitter.com/7kgnIV3QyO
“I have been working so that the visit of the C. president @lopezobrador_ is a success for #Mexico and the bilateral relationship with #USA. From the residence, I will continue to pay attention to all the details until I come out negative for #COVID,” the diplomat explained on his social networks.
The meetings will take place next Tuesday, July 12: at 09:00 hours (local time in Washington) he will hold a meeting with the vice president; at 10:50 he arrived at the White House because at 11:15 there will be a meeting between the counterparts in the Oval Office.
In addition to the aforementioned officials, the presence of Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy, was also confirmed; Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, from the Ministry of Agriculture; and Francisco Garduño Yáñez, head of the National Migration Institute (INM).
