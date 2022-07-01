Merida will have the first Public Veterinary Hospital in all of Southeast Mexico

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor Renán Barrera Concha announced the creation of the first Public Veterinary Hospital in the state and all of Southeast Mexico

This project is the result of the Mérida 2050 Declaration and will represent a joint investment of more than 15 million pesos.

This veterinary hospital aims to facilitate comprehensive and specialized care for pets, as well as adoption.

In a ceremony at the International Congress Center, Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha presented the details of this plan that contributes to the improvement of the infrastructure for animal welfare, which will meet the necessary characteristics requested by international organizations and aims to facilitate comprehensive care and specializing in companion animals, as well as the adoption of those who are in need.

In his message, the Governor stated that, once it becomes a reality, the Veterinary Hospital will become a place to save and protect the lives of little animals, and “we hope that with this we will also generate awareness about responsibly planned pethood.”

Governor Vila Dosal and mayor Barrera Concha petting dogs at the event (Photo: yucatanalmomento.com)

Offering more details of this project, Vila Dosal reported that the state government is contributing approximately 13 million and the Merida City Council an additional 2 million pesos and the operation will be in charge of the municipal government.

In that sense, he thanked the joint work carried out with the Merida mayor through the Mérida 2050 Declaration, in which it was agreed to act in a coordinated manner in actions that benefit the families of the state capital and the Yucatecans, such as the construction of parks, the modernization of the public transport system and the paving of streets.

Before the vice president of the Association of Veterinary Doctors of Small Species of Yucatan (Comevepey), José Preciado Morales, and the local deputy Víctor Hugo Lozano, the Governor signed that the plan announced this day is an important advance in the well-being of Yucatecan families, since pets are an important part of them, therefore, he pointed out that since the beginning of his political career this issue has been an important line of action.

