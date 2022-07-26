Merida police officer finds cellphone and returns it to owner

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, the member of the Mérida Municipal Police, Marco Antonio Bacab Ku, was carrying out his surveillance work in downtown’s Eulogio Rosado park, when he saw a cell phone on a bench.
The police officer picked up the device and he placed in a safekeeping to deliver it to its owner.
According to the information collected, the municipal agent notified Command Control about the cell phone found in the park, so in case the owner is found, the cellphone is under protection.
Minutes later, the police officer was approached by C. Glendy Nallely who asked about her mobile telephone equipment, therfore, after identifying it and verifying that the item was hers, the cellphone was delivered to Nallely.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
