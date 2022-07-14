Mérida mayor meets with the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean

Renán Barrera met with the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the SRE, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga.

(merida.gob.mx).- The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, met with the undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, with whom he discussed issues of economic, cultural, and tourism promotion for the state capital, in order to seek bilateral cooperation mechanisms that allow strengthening the relationship of the Yucatecan capital with Central American and Caribbean countries.

At the meeting that took place in Mexico City, Barrera Concha expressed the importance of continuing to build bridges and strengthen collaborative relationships to respond to the challenges left by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the necessary strategies to attract more economic investment for the benefit of people of Mérida.

Barrera Concha stated that Mérida is currently considered the main investment attraction city in the Mexican southeast, as well as being considered a key point to explore new opportunities for linking with Latin American countries.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments