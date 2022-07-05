Mérida hosted the national course to protect animals during natural weather phenomena

The Mérida City Council coordinated a forum aimed at the development and implementation of protocols and strategies to safeguard the integrity of the fauna in the Municipality in cases of natural disasters such as hurricanes, which will expand actions to guarantee the well-being of animals in different scenarios caused by climate change.

The Mérida Municipal President, Renán Barrera Concha, was present at the opening and reported that this forum is part of the public policies and actions implemented by the Sustainable Development Unit in terms of the protection of fauna and flora, which include the training of officials of the Mérida City Council and civil organizations in order to ensure the safety of pets.

He explained that the forum allowed care and protection programs for the population in case of an emergency or natural disaster, as well as the creation of a catalog of activities that includes pets, companion animals, and other animals in these protocols.

The course is taking place from June 27 to July 6 in Mexico City, Mérida, and Aguascalientes, with the participation of national and international speakers.

Through this course, experts share international and local experiences to provide tools to local authorities and organizations so they can implement programs and actions related to the care and protection of pets and wild animals during natural weather phenomena and emergencies.

