    • Merida couple abandons an abused and starving dog (Watch Video)

    By on July 15, 2022

    A Twitter user reported that a man and a woman chained and abandoned a husky dog, with serious signs of malnutrition and abuse.

    MERIDA, YUCATAN.- The user identified as Marie Glez. released a video from security cameras in which a man and a woman are observed at the moment they arrive at a house, tie their pet’s leash to a fence, and then continue on their way without looking back.

    The complainant, who did not reveal the location where the video was recorded, requested the attention of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor Renán Barrera Concha to help the animal, which, in addition to being starving, has injuries that indicate a serious state of abandonment and abuse.

