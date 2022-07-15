Merida couple abandons an abused and starving dog (Watch Video)

A Twitter user reported that a man and a woman chained and abandoned a husky dog, with serious signs of malnutrition and abuse.

MERIDA, YUCATAN.- The user identified as Marie Glez. released a video from security cameras in which a man and a woman are observed at the moment they arrive at a house, tie their pet’s leash to a fence, and then continue on their way without looking back.

The complainant, who did not reveal the location where the video was recorded, requested the attention of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor Renán Barrera Concha to help the animal, which, in addition to being starving, has injuries that indicate a serious state of abandonment and abuse.

Quisiera hacer una denuncia y que pudieran tomar las acciones pertinentes y dar con las personas que abandonar a esta perrita en un estado crítico, ya que ya está penado en el estado de Yucatán el matrato animal y abandono, solicitu su ayuda @MauVila @RenanBarrera @fgeyucatan pic.twitter.com/gkwfM3GYyh — Marie Glez. Giovannetti (@marieggi) July 14, 2022

