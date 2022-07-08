Meet “Lady Dunosusa” the Yucatecan shoplifter that has gone viral on social networks

A woman was nicknamed on social networks as “Lady Dunosusa”, after being identified as a regular thief at different venues of this famous grocery store chain in Mérida, Yucatán

Once again a “Lady Dunosusa” was recognized while shoplifting at a grocery store in Mérida, Yucatán.

The woman was caught on video by surveillance cameras of the establishments that have shown her face, after she stole a big jar of mayonnaise of 3.8 kilos and a price of 202.50 pesos each, in the Paseos de Opichén branch.

And the woman had the nerve to return to the same store days later but was recognized by the workers.

Although they wanted to hold her to call the police, the thief fled and quickly got into the car where a subject, apparently her husband, was waiting for her with a child on board.

The Dunosusa employees followed her and when they saw that she got into her car they began to record with a cell phone. The car passed near them and the man behind the wheel insulted them, and threaten to kill them if they didn’t stop recording.

The video of the mayonnaise theft began to circulate on social networks, which caught the attention of other Dunosusa store managers, who recognized the thief since she has also committed robberies in other branches.

