Man gunned down in Timucuy, Yucatan

Investigations continue around a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, July 2nd, in the municipality of Timucuy, Yucatan where a man was gunned down and so far the only suspect is the victim’s brother.

(SSP).- According to preliminary reports, the events occurred on Saturday night on the corner of Calle 27 and Calle 12, of the Timucuy municipality, when Jesús “N”, 30, was hanging out with his brother Luis Enrique “N”.

At one point, Jesús left his property, and minutes later Luis Enrique heard a gunshot, and when he went out to see what happened he found his brother lying on the ground, so he immediately notified the police authorities.

Their mother, Alejandra “N” stated that she brought the two brothers’ dinner to her house, and later she went out to buy ice.

She indicated that when she returned around ten at night, she saw her dead son Jesús, who was found lying on the floor in front of her house with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Timucuy is located 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of Merida (INEGI)

While the other brother, Luis Enrique was arrested and taken to the State Attorney General’s Office as the main suspect, since there was no other person around the site at the time of the murder.

On Sunday, July 3rd, the State Investigation Police (PEI), with the support of the state and municipal police, initiated the corresponding investigations on this crime that shocked the town of Timucuy.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







