Local authorities investigate the alleged finding of a dead man in Merida’s Temozón Norte

Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) would have carried out procedures at the Temozón Norte area, in the north side of Mérida, where a dead body was found.
The authorities have remained tight-lipped about official information; the finding of a body was neither confirmed nor denied.
However, it was found out that the body corresponds to a man identified as Felipe P. C., 56 years old, whose body was found on Friday, July 22nd, lying on Calle 40 Diagonal and 85 Diagonal of the Temozon area.
On the other hand, this morning the Public Ministry carried out proceedings in the Los Reyes neighborhood, where an elderly man lost his life.
The man was riding his bicycle on Calle 34 between 19 and 21 of the aforementioned neighborhood. He suddenly fell out of his vehicle and was knocked unconscious. Residents of the area who witnessed what happened approached to help the man, but when they noticed that he was not breathing, they called 9-1-1 to ask for help.
Paramedics from the SSP arrived at the scene of the accident, only to confirm the death.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Judge maintains definitive suspension of Section 5 of the Mayan Train Project
The 1st District Court, based in.
-
18,000 pediatric Pfizer doses against the Coronavirus arrive in Merida
With the arrival of a new.
-
Three ATMs of the “Va y Ven” new public transport route were vandalized in Mérida
In just 10 days, three intelligent.
-
World Meteorological Organization says the planet will continue to experience heat waves until 2060
When the temperature readings started to come.
-
89 turtle hatchlings of the Hawksbill species were released in Sisal, Yucatan
As part of the efforts made.
-
Highest level alert raised as Sakurajima volcano erupts in Japan
Japan‘s Sakurajima volcano, located on the.
-
United States legislators look to Mexico for direction in terms of abortion rights
State legislators have turned their attention.
-
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on a ‘penitential voyage’
EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis began.
-
Multiple shooting scenes reported in Langley, British Columbia
Several people were killed in a.
-
How Active Are SMEs In The Global Markets?
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or SMEs.
Leave a Comment