“Index Week” will be held in Merida from August 2 to 5

To celebrate its 35 years of existence, Index Yucatán will hold the “Index Week” from August 2 to 5, in which one of the main events will be the National Cybersecurity Forum, whose purpose is to position Mérida as the “capital of cybersecurity” at a national level and raise awareness among companies in the sector about this problem.

The above was reported by the president of Index Yucatán, Alejandro Guerrero Lozano, who pointed out that between 300 and 400 businessmen and executives related to the Mexican export sector are expected to attend the celebrations.

During Index Week, a series of activities, conferences, and workshops will be held to celebrate 35 years of one of the most important sectors in the state, export manufacturing. Talks will be offered on topics related to Exports and the regulatory framework, Industrial Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity, ICT Trends, Cybersecurity, and global supply chains, among others.

The president of Index Yucatán highlighted the importance of holding this type of event, because “we have to raise awareness not only in companies but also in the general population about this issue”.

Guerrero Lozano also pointed out that Mérida will host the Board of the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry, so the participation of the 20 Index associations from all over the country is expected, as well as the national councilors of this organization.

Currently, Index Yucatán has more than 40 affiliated companies from the textile, aerospace, agroindustry, medical, orthodontic, and endodontic products maquiladora, automotive, metalworking, and furniture branches.

At the end of last year, the value of the exports of the companies affiliated with Index amounted to 1.2 billion US dollars, generating just over 30,000 jobs, with a monthly economic benefit of approximately $800 million USD.

It is important to point out that since its formation, the group has been characterized by including “compliant” companies in environmental, customs, labor, and human rights issues, which makes them able to compete in the national and international markets.







