IETRAM project will become a reality

The IETRAM project and complementary works will become a reality thanks to the approval by a majority of the State Congress of the budget of 1.7 billion pesos.
(yucatan.gob.mx).- “The Yucatan State Government requests authorization to contract one or more financings of up to $1,735,000,000 pesos ($1.7blln MX) to implement the ‘IETRAM and complementary works’ project that constitutes productive public investment for the construction, reconstruction, expansion, maintenance or conservation of urban road infrastructure,” the statement read.
It will be the first electric route in the entire south and southeast of the country, promoted by the governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, which will connect Kanasín, Umán, and Mérida, as well as 137 other neighborhoods along the route.
