Hurricane Bonnie drops heavy rain on the Mexican Pacific Coast but causes little damage

Hurricane Bonnie moved roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday, July 4th after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.
(CONAGUA).- Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.
Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) early Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered 230 miles (370 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).
But the storm left heavy flooding after crossing sodden Nicaragua over the weekend where it made landfall on the country’s Caribbean coast late Friday.
Two people were killed in separate events related to flooding, Nicaragua’s army said in a statement. It said 40-year-old Alberto Flores Landero died trying to cross the swollen Mati river in Siuna in Nicaragua’s northeast and Juan Carlos Alemán, 38, died trying to help passengers from a bus that fell into the Ali Bethel river in the same area.
The Family Ministry said it had distributed mattresses to families displaced by flooding in Rama, west of Bluefields. Images from the area showed water up to rooflines and people navigating streets in boats.
