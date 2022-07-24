How Digital Technology Can Disrupt The Healthcare Sector?

Back in 2005, the World Health Assembly urged its members to focus on eHealth. It wanted its members to have a proper strategic plan for developing and implementing eHealth services. Even after so many years, we have the same objective, and it is, in fact, a part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The importance of these objectives was realised a few years back when the world was devastated by the pandemic.

eHealth services encompass the role of information and technology in the health sector. It is expected that with the proper implementation of eHealth services, more than one billion people across the globe will benefit. Additionally, one billion more people will have them covered with health emergencies. Digital technology is bringing a transformation in the health sector. With proper internet connection and speed, it is vital to bring much-needed disruption to the health sector.

How Is Digital Technology Disrupting The Health Sector?

Before understanding how digital technology is disrupting the health sector, it is essential to understand what technologies are used in the health sector. The key technologies in health technology are IoT, remote monitoring, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, smart wearables and data exchange and storage.

Whether the companies involved in the health services can use these technologies or not depend upon technological adoption and internet connectivity, and speed. Having a good broadband speed is important to manage such heavy technology. With the help of these technologies, healthcare professionals become better equipped to serve the healthcare sector.

With the enhancement of digital health networks, proper digital health interventions can be done. Many countries have already worked towards implementing the eHealth services; now, the developing countries should step up their game. To enjoy the most benefit of the eHealth service, it is essential to ensure accessibility of the technology for everyone. The accessibility factor also depends upon the affordability of all the eHealth services too.

Factors Essential For Implementing eHealth Services

Firstly, it is vital to commit to working towards digital health. The government needs to work on it by keeping the national context in mind. When different countries work at an individual level toward digital health, it will become possible to create a network of global health services. Further, an integrated strategy is required to create a sustainable health system. The strategy should consider the country’s technological, human, financial, organisational and leadership resources. Proper coordination is required between all the factors to implement the digital health service properly.

Also, digital technologies for health should be promoted both by the public and private stakeholders. Citizens should be aware of the benefits of switching to digital health services. It is also important to have a vision of the link between its objectives and its outcomes. With the implementation of the digital strategy, it is possible to create a cost-effective but, at the same time, efficient health services and system. Digital health ensures human-centred health systems, which in turn will create a healthier population at a global level.

The Challenges

Digital health services will house plenty of data. It is essential to ensure that these data are protected. Health data are sensitive and come under the category of sensitive personal data. Therefore, it needs to meet high security and safety standards. Cyber-attack cases are increasing each day, and the healthcare sector should have a proper mitigation plan to stop such attacks and prevent data leakage. The patient’s confidentiality and privacy should be protected at all costs.

Other challenges are in the form of affordability and accessibility. However, it is a problem that governments of many countries are working on. At a global level, internet penetration and smartphone accessibility are increasing. It will benefit not only the health sector but also other sectors as well.

Digital health ensures improved access to healthcare services. Further, it reduces the inefficiency of the healthcare service. Other benefits of digital health include improved quality of healthcare services. It further holds power to lower the cost of healthcare services. With technological adoption, it is becoming possible for the healthcare sector to provide more personalised care for patients.







