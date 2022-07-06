Gran Parque La Plancha: Who will design the project?

Félix Rubio Villanueva, president of the Gran Parque La Plancha collective, demanded from the authorities that specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), and other institutions be in charge of designing and executive project of La Plancha park.

(Gran Parque La Plancha).- Rubio Villanueva indicated that, for the collective, it does not seem correct that companies outside the initiative are the ones designing the park for which they have worked so hard for many years.

In May 2022, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, reported that he was reviewing the final details of the project that will allow the land to be 100 percent dedicated to this new central park.

Originally the esplanade was intended for military installations, but it was agreed with the federal government to turn it into a green area in Mérida, Yucatan, a space for the coexistence of families, as well as a tourist attraction that generates jobs, in which 1.4 billion pesos will be invested.

However, as with all the projects in which the AMLO administration is involved, there is total uncertainty, they have not announced who is going to design the park, and what it will include, among other things.

Rubio Villanueva indicated that the last proposal they made from the group to the state authorities is that the design remains in local hands and in the hands of the Yucatecan higher education institutions.

Also, he stressed that they are not in favor of any company being the one to carry out the project, because they do not trust them since they have not been close to the residents of the area, and therefore, they do not know their needs. “We trust more in the universities because we have worked with them before, we will make the Master Plan with them”, Rubio Villanueva declared.

He recalled that within the plan that they elaborated in 2016, the creation of a large public park that provides environmental services through educational, social, and physical activities for all ages was contemplated. The development of a botanical garden, and a park that allows the enjoyment of nature and that could work as a “lung” for the metropolitan area of the “White City”.

Also, he stated that the UNAM has a project to make the park a reality without costing the state government, the municipal government, or the residents.

Although the governor said that 100 percent of the land would be used for the park, the activist is afraid that part of it could be used for the offices of the Maya Train Project or the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







