Governor VIila Dosal is attending the Farnborough International Fair 2022

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal will continue with the international promotion of Yucatan to attract more investments that will allow the creation of more and better jobs in the Yucatan.

He will attend the Farnborough International Aeronautical Fair, Great Britain, where he will present the state as the ideal place for large civil and military aviation companies to invest and expand.

Vila Dosal will visit this important exhibition on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July, accompanied by the head of the Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, to present the characteristics, conditions, and competitive advantages that the state has to offer, which have made it become an important magnet for national and foreign investors generating thousands of jobs.

The Farnborough International Air Show is the most important global platform for the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries, bringing together the main global companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, Boom Supersonic, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, and GE Aviation, among others, all of which will showcase their latest aircraft, innovations, and technology at the show.

Following the challenges of the past two years within the industry, the event’s role now takes on greater importance as it promises unparalleled networking and knowledge-building opportunities to support the reconnection of leaders from around the world and enable the growth and recovery of the business sector in our state.

In Yucatan, the aerospace industry generates more than 1,300 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs through the companies Seal and Metal and PCC Airfoils.

Given the importance and high level of the participants, who are the directors and CEOs of the companies, the presence of the Governor is essential to generate greater trust and establish and strengthen work ties, it is seen as a true interest of our state to capture to these great investors and job creators.

This gathering will showcase the latest in pioneering technology and engineering, and hopefully, Mauricio Vila will soon announce historic partnerships as a result of these efforts.

