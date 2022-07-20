Governor Mauricio Vila attends the International Aeronautical Fair of Farnborough, UK

On a trade mission to attract investments that contribute to the creation of more and better jobs for Yucatecan families, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with presidents and directors of different companies and consortiums that participate in the International Aeronautical Fair of Farnborough, United Kingdom.

Vila is promoting the benefits of our state to the large civil and military aviation firms that are looking at the Yucatan as a strong option to invest and expand their operation.

This Farnborough exhibition, which resumes after two years due to the pandemic, is the most important global platform for the aerospace, aviation, and defense industry, which brings together the largest global companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, Boom Supersonic, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, and GE Aviation, among others, will showcase their latest aircraft, innovations, technologies, and projects.

As part of his work agenda, Vila Dosal participated on Monday, along with the Governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos Galván, the Governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri González, the Mexican ambassador to the United Kingdom, Josefa González Blanco and the president of the Organizing Committee of the Mexico Aerospace Fair (Famex), General Javier Sandoval Dueñas, at the inauguration of the Mexican Pavilion at this international fair.

It should be remembered that at the 53rd edition of the International Aeronautics and Space Exhibition in Paris, in June 2019, Vila Dosal was also present and managed to get companies like Airbus to set their eyes on Yucatan, resulting in this aviation giant’s decision to open a heli-school in our state.

Now in Farnborough and accompanied by the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor, Ernesto Herrera Novelo, the Governor held a meeting with directors of the Adler Group, including Nicola Marino, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, an Italian company located in Naples, which specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of small unmanned aerial vehicles and multi-rotors. They also create training programs for engineering students and high-tech solutions for industries.

During this day, the Governor also met with Alberto Robles Sendin, World Director of the Helicopter Division of the global aeronautical giant Airbus, who ratified the commitment of the Airbus pilot school, being the only one in Latin America, to contribute to the training of young Yucatecans interested in this branch through scholarship programs and facilities.

Finally, Vila Dosal and Robles Sendin reiterated their commitment to train and qualify Mexican pilots in the first stage of this project and, with a short-term vision, to train foreign pilots, with prior authorization from the corresponding authorities.

