Gas station in Cancun, the most expensive nationwide

Cancún, Quintana Roo, was pointed out by the head of the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco), Francisco Ricardo Sheffiel Padilla, before the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as the most expensive city in Mexico to buy gasoline.

From the National Palace, the federal official presented the weekly report called «Who is who in the Price of Fuels? Where he explained that in the last cut of the Mexican mixture he registered a price of 96.53 dollars per barrel.

Due to the above, the prices that were handled were: regular gasoline, 22 pesos; premium, 23.93, and diesel, 23.32. “This week there will be a 100 percent incentive for the Special Tax on Production and Services”, the official said.

The document showed the gas station of the company BP Estaciones y Servicios Energéticas, located in Cancún, Quintana Roo sells the most expensive regular gasoline at 23.50 pesos per liter, with a margin of 3.39 pesos, compared to the 15 cents difference in the municipality of Arteaga, Michoacán, with 21.30 pesos per liter.







Comments

comments