Gas station in Cancun, the most expensive nationwide

Cancún, Quintana Roo, was pointed out by the head of the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco), Francisco Ricardo Sheffiel Padilla, before the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as the most expensive city in Mexico to buy gasoline.
From the National Palace, the federal official presented the weekly report called «Who is who in the Price of Fuels? Where he explained that in the last cut of the Mexican mixture he registered a price of 96.53 dollars per barrel.
Due to the above, the prices that were handled were: regular gasoline, 22 pesos; premium, 23.93, and diesel, 23.32. “This week there will be a 100 percent incentive for the Special Tax on Production and Services”, the official said.
The document showed the gas station of the company BP Estaciones y Servicios Energéticas, located in Cancún, Quintana Roo sells the most expensive regular gasoline at 23.50 pesos per liter, with a margin of 3.39 pesos, compared to the 15 cents difference in the municipality of Arteaga, Michoacán, with 21.30 pesos per liter.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Octopus fishing season begins August 1st in Yucatan
The national counselor of the National.
-
CDC study finds glyphosate, an ingredient found in weedkillers is present in 80% of urine samples
More than 80% of urine samples.
-
The body of an infant was found in an empty lot in Oxkutxcab, Yucatan
The FGE Yucatan conducts investigations after.
-
Leaders of Merida business chambers fully support the new electric carriages
Leaders of business chambers and civil.
-
INAH promises to protect and preserve the archaeological treasures found on the Mayan Train route
Diego Prieto Hernández, general director of.
-
American doctor proposes a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as an option for low-income people
California doctor Meg Autry has proposed.
-
By 2023, India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country
The year 2023 is when India.
-
AMLO heads to Washington DC, immigration will the main topic of discussion
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet.
-
Fifteen sea turtle nests are detected every day in Yucatan
The Ministry of Development indicated that.
-
Alejandro Moreno, national leader of the PRI, is detained at the Mexico City Airport
Alejandro Moreno, national leader of the.
Leave a Comment