Fourteen members of the Mexican Navy killed in Sinaloa helicopter crash

Fourteen people were killed Friday after a Mexican Navy helicopter crashed in Sinaloa, navy officials said in a statement. Mexico’s Navy said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the coastal city of Los Mochis, but said it’s not fully clear what happened.

Fifteen people were transported as a result of the crash, 14 of whom died, the Navy said. One person is receiving medical attention.

The Navy said there is no information suggesting the crash was related to the Friday capture of infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. A U.S. official tracking the raid told CBS News that the crash was linked to the operation, but said Quintero was not on board.

No additional information was immediately available about the crash.

Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, the Navy said.

Caro Quintero was arrested after a search dog named “Max” found him hiding in the brush in the town of San Simon in the Sinaloa state during a joint operation by the Navy and Attorney General’s Office, according to a statement from the Navy. The site was in the mountains near Sinaloa’s border with the northern border state of Chihuahua.

Mexico’s national arrest registry listed the time of Caro Quintero’s arrest as around midday. There were two pending arrest orders for him as well as an extradition request from the U.S. government.

