Five oil platforms robbed on one night in Campeche

An group armed men on boats stole millions of pesos in equipment from five different oil platforms of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the Sonda de Campeche during the night of Thursday, July 14th. with losses of almost two million pesos for the oil company.

This was announced on Saturday, July 16h, by the newspaper Milenio, where PEMEX sources confirmed the event and indicated that there are already 19 platforms robbed during 2022.

The assailants took 40 autonomous breathing equipment and two pumps worth almost two million pesos, in addition to tools, pipes and cables, the newspaper reports.

These are the Akal-M, Akal-DB, Akal-T, Shil-A, and Akal-TI platforms, belonging to the Cantarell complex.

The events took place at the end of June when an armed group ripped off three oil platforms in the Sonda de Campeche on the night of June 28th and the early morning of June 29th, according to sources from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

According to this version, the subjects used long weapons to intimidate the platform workers, who managed to take shelter in a safe place.

The first robbery took place at 10:45 p.m. on the Akal Charly platform, which belongs to the Cantarell production field. The subjects arrived in a boat, which they loaded with work equipment valued at several million pesos.

At almost midnight, the subjects docked the Akal Bravo Nova satellite platform. Electronic equipment, tools, cables and different materials used for the operation of the facilities were taken there.

Finally, around 3:30 in the morning of Wednesday the 29th, the command boarded the Ichalkil Alfa platform, approximately 50 kilometers from Isla del Carmen. In this robbery they stole tools, cables and different communication equipment.

The assaults were reported at 7 in the morning of the 29th, when the maintenance personnel arrived at the facilities.

