First women’s softball game ever to be played at the Kukulcan Stadium

The Kukulcan Stadium was sold out for the game between the players of “La Natividad” from Sucilá and “Las Amazonas” from Yaxunah, who offered a tremendous sporting spectacle.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal was present at the stands, interacting with the baseball fans that packed the Kukulcan stadium for this historic match.
The members of the “La Natividad” team reminded the Governor that the equipment he gave them is the same one they used for this game, which helps them to continue practicing and playing throughout the season.
While “Las Amazonas” thanked the Governor for this opportunity, turning their dream of playing at the Kukulcán into a reality. To which Vila Dosal encouraged them to deliver everything in the park.
The team from “La Natividad” came up victorious, winning by 14 runs to 12 against “Las Amazonas” in a game that kept the fans at the edge of their seat from start to finish during the 7 innings.
It should be remembered that Vila Dosal’s proposal for this historic game was born last April during a working tour of the municipality of Sucilá.
