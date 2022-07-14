First Mexican Festival of Snakes arrives in Merida

The First Mexican Festival of Snakes will take place on July 16 at the Del Sur Yu’um Tsil Ecological Park.

On Saturday, July 16th, all snake lovers will be able to enjoy a wide array of activities during the First Mexican Festival of Snakes.

In addition to meeting some species of reptiles, during the event, which will take place at the Del Sur Yu’um Tsil Ecological Park from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., conferences, workshops, and exhibitions will be offered.

The festival is organized in the state by X-Plora Reptilia in conjunction with Rescate Zarigüeyal, the Ministry of Sustainable Development of Yucatán, as well as by the Network for the Conservation of Amphibians and Reptiles of Yucatán, and Ya’ax Kaan Yucatán: Rescue and Relocation of Amphibians and Reptiles.

It should be noted that the festival will also be held in Toluca, State of Mexico, and in Pachuca, Hidalgo, to celebrate World Snake Day, with the goal of showcasing the relevance of the wealth of snakes present in Mexico and the need to preserve them.

According to X-Plora Reptilia, Mexico is listed as the country with the most diversity in terms of species of viperids and is home to the largest number of venomous snakes on the American continent.

According to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), there are 9,547 species of reptiles in the world, of which 864 are found in Mexico.

The First Mexican Festival of Snakes will take place on July 16th, in the Del Sur Yu’um Tsil Ecological Park, located on the corner of Calle 185 and 94, in the San Antonio Xluch III neighborhood.

