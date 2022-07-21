Fights and brawls inside theme parks are getting more and more frequent in the U.S.

A dispute between two families in line at Disney World turned ugly on Wednesday, July 20th, when the altercation escalated into an all-out brawl.

Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed in the background, Fox 35 reported. The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida theme park for several minutes before park personnel and deputies broke it up.

“We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” an eyewitness told the local Fox station.

According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, the incident began when a female Disney guest waiting to get into Mickey’s PhilharMagic realized she had left her phone on her electric conveyance vehicle and left the line to get it, while her family remained. When she returned, another family tried to block her from rejoining the line. Her family then reportedly waited outside the theater and confronted the other group.

“We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister,” one of them reportedly said to the other family.

From there, the confrontation devolved into a shouting match and then a physical fight before security and law enforcement got involved.

FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella’s castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo

One of the men involved ended up hospitalized with a facial laceration with others suffering smaller bruises, the Daily Mail reported.

Fox News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

Videos of the incident began popping up on social media but were later taken down. Footage of the brawl can still be found on the Walt Disney World News Today blog.

This is hardly the first fight at the Disney park this year. In May, deputies told Fox 35 a woman reportedly suffered bleeding on her brain after hitting her head on the ground during a fight she and her husband had with other park visitors as they tried to situate themselves before a fireworks show.

