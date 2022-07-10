Fifteen sea turtle nests are detected every day in Yucatan

The Ministry of Development indicated that up to 15 nests are detected every day.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- “Around 12 and 15 sea turtle nests are registered per day on the beaches of the Yucatecan coast during the current sea turtle nesting season”, reported the Secretary of Sustainable Development, Saida Rodríguez Gómez.

She stated that it is in two of the 5 turtle camps in Yucatan where these figures are recorded mostly on the beaches of Sisal and Río Lagartos, while in Progreso and El Cuyo up to 50 nests have been sighted so far this year.

Rodrígue Gómez said that the five camps established on the Yucatecan coast are located in Celestún, Sisal, El Palmar, Dzilam de Bravo, Progreso, and Río Lagartos, where nesting is being closely monitored this year reporting good numbers. and that currently, the eggs of this marine reptile are already hatching.

The official explained that during the 2020 nesting season a total of 1,200 nests were registered, while during 2021 the figure increased to around 1,800, for which a notable increase in the influx of this species is reported. species in the state as a result of the care of the beaches, which has helped to have clean spaces and therefore the creation of safe spaces for this vital process for the preservation of the species, which causes the turtles to return year after year in greater numbers.

Finally, she pointed out that it will be until the end of the season, which runs from May to August, when an exact number of nests can be determined on the Yucatecan coast for the whole year, but at the moment the figures are very good and they hope to exceed two thousand nests.

