Femicide protocol activated in Merida’s Francisco de Montejo subdivision

A woman was found dead inside a house in the Francisco de Montejo subdivision. Municipal Police officers cordoned off the area to investigate the cause of death.
A woman of about 30 years of age was found dead in her house on Calle 53 D between 42 and 44 of the Francisco de Montejo de Mérida subdivision, on Monday, July 4th, around noon.
Because the victim is a woman, the femicide protocol was activated and at this time the staff of the State Investigative Police (PEI) is carrying out the corresponding investigations.
Unofficial reports say that the body was found with signs of violence, for which authorities have cordoned off the area to carry out investigations.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
Leave a Comment