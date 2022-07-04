Expansion of the Port of Progreso will increase its capacity by 6%

According to the Master Program of Operations for the expansion of the Port of Progreso, it is expected to increase its capacity to 9 million 126 thousand tons by 2025.

The Master Program of Operations for the expansion of the Port of Progreso estimates that the growth of the complex would go from 5 million 655 thousand 734 tons of cargo, registered in 2020, to 9 million 126 thousand tons, at its maximum point of operation, in 2025.

This figure represents a growth of almost 6 percent in capacity.

According to the Master Program, in 2020 it was the agricultural cargo that moved the most, with 2 million 457 thousand tons, followed by one million 235 thousand in the transfer of hydrocarbons from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The work is carried out by the Secretariat of the Navy and the Progreso Port Authority (API), with an investment of 4 billion pesos.

In October 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the modernization of the port area of ​​Progreso, whose completion is scheduled for 2023. For that same year, according to information published by the Comprehensive Port Administration system of this Yucatecan municipality, the port handled 5,655,734 tons of cargo.

The forecasts presented in the report for the period 2021-2040 reveal that in a base scenario a growth of .96 percent per year is expected, reaching 8 million 140 thousand tons of maritime traffic in 2025.

In a medium scenario, up to 9 million 44 thousand tons could be reached for the same period, with an estimated growth of 4.96 percent per year and the main loads being agricultural and Pemex’s hydrocarbon products.

Finally and according to estimates, in the best economic and traffic conditions, the growth of Progreso could be up to 5.96 percent, with a general cargo of 9 million 126 thousand tons.

According to Dr. David Carrillo Murillo, a graduate of the Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) in Germany and an academic researcher, the proposal “will not be in the short term (…) the issue is that the project has been under analysis for some time and as a result of the change of the port´s management from the Transport and Communications Secretariat (SCT) to the Secretary of the Navy, there would be a delay in planning times.”

The government portal “Mexico Proyecta“, which promotes all kinds of constructions and works around the Mexican Republic, estimates that this project will have an investment of 4.2 billion Mexican pesos (around 212 million US dollars).

It is intended to use limestone in 40 hectares of extension. While it will be the Secretary of the Navy, now responsible for the merchant ports throughout the country, which will carry out the selection processes through international public tenders.

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, estimates that by 2023 the work will be fully completed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments