Evacuation of Plaza Fiesta due to the explosion of a gas tank

On Friday, July 1st, around 2 in the afternoon there was an explosion in the food court of Plaza Fiesta, in Mérida, for which both workers and customers were evacuated from the place.

It is presumed that the incident was due to the explosion of a gas tank in one of the food businesses that operate in this shopping center.

In various videos published on social networks, it can be seen how people leave the building, as well as employees taking the emergency hoses to put out the flames while the emergency services arrive.

No injuries have been reported so far.

