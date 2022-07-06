Euro slumps to a 20-year low against the US dollar

On Tuesday, July 5th, the Euro slumped against the U.S. dollar, hitting a 20-year low of 1.029 dollars in the shadow of an economic recession in the eurozone.
(Times Media Mexico).- The euro has dropped over nine percent against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of this year, according to the ECB.
The Manufacturing Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI), an indicator to gauge the direction of economic trends, in the euro area fell to 52.1 in June from 54.6 in May, according to S&P Global.
“While the June PMI surveys indicate ongoing growth of business activity at the end of the second quarter, a sharp deterioration in the rate of growth raises the risk of the region slipping into economic decline in the third quarter,” said S&P’s Global report, published on Tuesday.
Inflation in the euro area has been rising, which market observers say could hurt consumer confidence and weigh on economic growth. According to the statistical office of the European Union, annual inflation in the euro area soared to 8.6 percent in June, up from 8.1 percent in May.
Compared to its U.S. counterpart, the ECB appears to be less aggressive in tightening its monetary policies, adding to the downward pressure on the common currency.
The ECB ended its bond-buying program in June and is poised to increase interest rates in July. Nevertheless, the government bonds of certain member states, including Italy, have risen significantly since the ECB announced its decision to hike rates.
The ECB was forced to prop up some government bonds by launching an anti-fragmentation mechanism, a move that will inevitably make its tightening policies less effective and create downward pressure on the value of the euro.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Gran Parque La Plancha: Who will design the project?
Félix Rubio Villanueva, president of the.
-
Public Security officer seriously injured with a machete in the south of Merida
A police officer from the Ministry.
-
The state government continues providing support to local farmers
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal continues to.
-
New IE-TRAM will result in great savings for Yucatecan families
As announced by the director of.
-
Italian drug lord Rocco Morabito extradited
Rocco Morabito, a fugitive drug lord.
-
Bonnie loses strength off the Mexican Pacific Coast
Tropical storm Bonnie strengthened into the.
-
Taxi driver murdered in Ticul, Yucatan
After the discovery of the lifeless.
-
Italians blame global warming for the glacier collapse that killed at least six people and injured 15 (Watch Video)
Italy’s prime minister on Monday, JUly.
-
AMLO says that Mexico should return to “God’s clock”
Mexico’s president submitted a bill on.
-
Bison attacks senior citizen (Watch Video)
A 71-year-old visitor at Yellowstone National.
Leave a Comment