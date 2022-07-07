Drug dealers busted in Kanasín, Yucatan

The Mexican Army, Navy, and National Guard, in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), intervened a property in San Pedro Noh Pat, in the municipality of Kanasín.

(SSP).- Agents of the Investigation and Litigation Unit Specialized in Drug Crimes of the FGE, in coordination with investigative agents of the SSP, executed a search warrant.

Based on an anonymous complaint to number 089, the investigation was carried out in order to gather evidence on the commission of probable criminal acts on the aforementioned property.

The Public Ministry requested a search warrant from a Control Judge, which was executed on Thursday, July 7th, in the house, located in San Pedro Noh Pat, Kanasín, the federal forces, the State Investigation Police (PEI), with the support of the SSP Canine Unit, found and seized Cannabis and synthetic drugs.

Inside the property, Rafael G. L., 37 years old, and Brenda Iveth V. R., 27, were arrested for their probable responsibility in the crime of drug dealing.







