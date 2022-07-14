Crane operator falls to his death in Kinchil, Yucatan

Wilian Eduardo Pool Canul, 45, who worked on a crane, suffered a heavy fall when he tried to remove the steel cable from the boom that got stuck in a segment on a tree, in Kinchil, Yucatan.
Kinchil, Yuc., July 13, 2022.- Wilian Eduardo Pool Canul, a neighbor of the Brisas de Mérida subdivision, had an accident at work when he was working on a project in Kinchil.
They were already completing the work by cutting down a huge poplar tree, but when climbing on the top of the boom, he slipped and fell to the ground from a height of about three meters.
Fortunately, the crane operator only suffered an injury to his right wrist, being treated by the Emergency Medical Technicians of unit 21-L of the Ministry of Public Security.
