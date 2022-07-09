Chichén Itzá was the most visited archaeological zone in June at the national level

The recovery of the tourism sector after the two-year impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues and at least in Yucatan, the visitor numbers have already exceeded those of 2019.

(INAH).- The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported that during the month of June a total of 266 thousand 369 people visited the archaeological zones and Chichen Itza was the most visited.

That figure, according to the statistics that the agency updates monthly, refers to an increase of 3.8 percent compared to the same month in 2019, before the health contingency when Yucatan received 256,555 tourists, that is, a difference of almost 10,000 people.



If the total number of visitors from last month is compared with that of May, an increase of 9.1 percent is also reported, since in that period the state registered 244 thousand 140 accesses to pre-Hispanic sites and museums.

Of the 266 thousand 369 visitors received in the sixth month of this year in the entity, 169 thousand 919 were nationals (63.79 percent) and 96 thousand 450, foreign or international (36.21 percent).

The INAH detailed that in that period, a total of 262,980 tourists decided to visit the archaeological zones that remain open in the State, that is, 98.73 percent of the total; and 3,389 decided to go to the Palacio Cantón Regional Museum, with 1.27 percent.

A record number of visitors is expected for this summer in the archaelopgical site of the state.

